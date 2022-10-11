CEE ECONOMY-Hungary's inflation tops 20%, Czech prices rise faster than expected

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hungary's headline inflation climbed more than 4 percentage points to surpass 20% in September, data showed on Tuesday, adding to the challenges the central bank faces in trying to halt its cycle of interest rate hikes.

Czech inflation also rose in September, after posting the first decline in the headline rate in over a year in August, a separate data release showed.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) last month called an end to its cycle of rate hikes after taking the base rate to 13%.

But it has turned to market liquidity tools to further tighten policy after its announcement piled pressure on the forint, which has reached record lows this month.

Tuesday's inflation data, driven by food and energy costs, will maintain pressure on the central bank, with core pressures still strong and data in recent months showing double-digit wage growth.

Inflation jumped to 20.1% from 15.6% in August, above a Reuters poll forecast of 19.4%. Core inflation was above expectations at 20.7%.

The forint EURHUF= fell 0.3% on the day to 428.00 to the euro after the data, off a record low of 428.55 hit on Monday.

It faces pressure from the strong dollar, Hungary's reliance on Russian energy imports, and a rule-of-law row with the European Union that has restricted access to billions of euros of funding.

Hungary has one of the biggest challenges among central European policymakers seeking to end the cycle of sharp rate hikes over the last year.

In the Czech Republic, price pressures also stayed high in September after data had signalled a peak in August.

The headline inflation rate climbed to a three-decade high of 18%, up from 17.2%, on energy and fuel costs.

The central bank held its base interest rate unchanged at 7% in August and September under a revamped board led by Governor Ales Michl, who had voted against rate hikes since June 2021 that totalled 675 basis points.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; editing by Barbara Lewis)

