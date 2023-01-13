CEE ECONOMY-Hungary's inflation scales new heights in December but hopes for lower peak grow

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's headline inflation rate jumped to an annual 24.5% in December, data showed on Friday, highlighting strong price pressures sticking in the economy and the rocky path back to more-stable price growth.

However, the rise in Hungarian inflation in December was below a Reuters poll forecast of 26.0%, which raised hopes that the peak in inflation expected in the first quarter of 2023 could be lower than previously anticipated.

The data still showed the acceleration in prices after a government-imposed cap on fuels prices was ended in early December. Average inflation last year rose to 14.5%, the highest in 25 years.

Inflation in Hungary is still the strongest in central Europe while the central bank has the highest interest rates in the European Union after sharp tightening last year, partially to also buck up a forint that hit record lows.

But like other policymakers in central Europe, Hungarian rate setters are seeking to keep rate the policy stable for now as the economy slows sharply under the weight of sky-high inflation that has been pushed higher by soaring food and energy prices.

"It's definitely positive that the headline inflation figure has come in below expectations, so probably the peak in the first quarter will also be at a lower level than previously anticipated," said Orsolya Nyeste at Erste Bank.

She said inflation would likely peak in February and this might allow the central bank to start loosening monetary policy, likely by reducing the 18% daily deposit rate. Nyeste said this could happen in March when the bank will publish its fresh inflation report or possibly earlier.

The central bank forecasts inflation to slow in 2023 and return to within the bank's 2-4% tolerance band in 2024. Last month, it raised its 2023 inflation forecast to between 15.0% and 19.5% from an 11.5%-14.0% range, and also kept its base rate HUINT=ECI at 13%.

Tight labour markets are one of the obstacles Hungary and other central European economies are facing to cut inflation to target, meaning rates may have to stay higher for longer.

Rate setters are also wary of January inflation and specifically what price rises companies will seek, setting the tone for developments throughout 2023.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= firmed slightly after the data on Friday, staying on the strong side of the psychological level of 400. It hit a record low 434.40 in October, before the central bank introduced measures to shore it up, launching a daily deposit tool with an 18% rate.

