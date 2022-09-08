CEE ECONOMY-Hungary's inflation scales 15.6% y/y, further rises ahead

By Gergely Szakacs

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hungary's headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI rose to an annual 15.6% in August, with further rises expected from next month, after surging energy costs forced Budapest to curb its years-long policy of keeping a lid on household utility bills.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government scrapped a cap on utility prices for higher-usage households in July amid a surge in energy prices driven by Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine and Western sanctions on Moscow.

The Central Statistics Office (KSH) said the impact of subsidy cuts would first show up in September data, putting further upside pressure on inflation, which the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) estimates could reach as much as 3 percentage points.

Economist Gergely Suppan at Hungarian Bankholding raised his forecast for 2022 average inflation to 13.4% after the data, projecting 11.9% inflation for next year, with possible further upside if government caps on fuel and food prices are scrapped.

"Keeping the price controls in place has prevented a substantial price shock, however, their gradual or complete elimination represents a significant upside risk," he said in a note, adding that this was not his baseline scenario.

Suppan expects the NBH to continue raising interest rates.

On Thursday the NBH left its one-week deposit rate NBHK unchanged at 11.75%, the highest in central Europe, helped by recent gains in the forint EURHUF=D3, the region's worst-performing unit due to Hungary's high reliance on Russian energy imports and uncertainty over access to European Union funding.

Hungarian policymakers have pledged to continue tightening monetary conditions, at least as long as inflation keeps rising, to rein in high inflationary expectations, also fed by double-digit wage rises due to labour shortages.

Even before next month's expected jump in energy bills, Hungarians were faced with a surge of 30.9% in food prices, a rise of 14.8% in prices of consumer durables and a 7.7% jump in services prices versus the year earlier period.

Data this week showed a slowdown in the pace of Hungarian retail sales HURETY=ECI growth in July, with food sales down by 2.9%. With a fall in real wages choking demand, a decline in Czech retail sales deepened in July, with adjusted sales down 7.2%.

Central Europe's rate setters were the quickest last year to begin raising interest rates and accelerated the pace of hikes this year as inflation surged, but some are starting to cool, or possibly end, their tightening cycles.

The Czech central bank was the first to call a halt to its rate hike cycle in August, leaving rates at 7%, although it has not completely shut the door on chances of another hike.

Analysts expect the tightening cycle to continue in Poland after the central bank raised its main interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, the lowest rise yet in the cycle.

