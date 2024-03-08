CEE ECONOMY-Hungary's inflation eases to 3.7%, supporting further rate cuts

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, March 8 (Reuters) - Hungary's headline inflation eased to an annual 3.7% in February, its lowest since March 2021, and came in below the median forecast in a Reuters survey, even though services prices still rose by 10% in annual terms.

The fall in headline inflation could allow the National Bank of Hungary to continue its rate cuts this month, after the bank ramped up the pace of monetary easing last month, cutting its base rate by 100 bps to 9%, still the highest in the EU.

"Set against the backdrop of weak inflation and growth prints, we maintain a strongly dovish view on Hungarian (and CEE-3) rate prospects – we recently lowered our policy rate forecast to +6.00% by mid-year," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note before the data, adding that the constraint on the pace of the NBH’s rate reduction was the forint's exchange rate.

Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI slowed to an annual 3.7% in February from 3.8% in January, below analysts' expectations of 4.0%, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said.

Core inflation also slowed to 5.1% from 6.1% in January, also below the 5.5% forecast in a Reuters survey. The slowdown in inflation comes after average inflation in 2023 was 17.6%, eating away Hungarians' incomes and hitting consumption.

Last year's price growth, which peaked above an annual 25% in the first quarter, drove the Hungarian economy into recession and with domestic demand still very slow, the recovery is fragile.

The Economy Ministry said in a statement on Friday that "inflation has collapsed" and the focus must be on reviving growth and restoring household consumption as real wages are expected to rise.

The National Bank of Hungary, which has been cutting borrowing costs since May 2023, said last month that stronger-than-expected disinflation and an improvement in Hungary's current account balance were key factors that allowed the base rate to be lowered at a temporarily faster pace.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said the bank's next inflation report due in March would be key in determining the pace of further rate cuts.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Alison Williams)

