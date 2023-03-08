CEE ECONOMY-Hungary's inflation eases in February, but not by much

March 8 (Reuters) - Hungarian inflation slowed for the first time since the middle of 2021 in February, although only by a touch as the headline rate stayed above 25%, giving no relief yet to a central bank maintaining a hawkish policy.

Hungary's central bank has resisted pressure to begin lowering either its base interest rate of 13% -- which is the highest in the European Union -- or its 18% one-day deposit rate. It kept rates unchanged at the end of February, saying they could stay high for a prolonged time.

While inflation eased last month, it remains stubbornly high, sitting at 25.4% year-on-year in February, versus 25.7% in January. Food and energy prices were again a major driver of price rises.

"I think we have seen the peak in January, and in fact the picture in February is a bit more favourable than anticipated, as core inflation also moderated a little," ING economist Peter Virovacz said.

"From here we will see a very slow decline in inflation."

"So this is good news for the central bank... but this will not change their stance, I think: we expect a rate cut (in the 18% quick deposit rate) only in May or June at the earliest."

The high quick deposit rate has helped keep the forint strong since its introduction last October. The forint hit a more than 10-month high last week and is central Europe's biggest gainer so far in 2023, boosted by easing energy prices and hopes Budapest can unlock EU funds held in a rule-of-law dispute.

Virovacz said the central bank would maintain a tight policy as news about the EU funds does not look too rosy at the moment, and the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank maintain hiking cycles.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest Editing by Christina Fincher)

