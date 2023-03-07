CEE ECONOMY-Hungary's industry shows unexpected drop in January, Slovak growth slows

March 7 (Reuters) - Hungarian industrial production fell at the start of 2023 while Slovakia's economy grew at its slowest year-on-year pace in seven quarters to end 2022 as economic momentum stumbles in central Europe amid soaring inflation and weakening demand.

Hungary's output declined by an annual 0.2% in January, based on preliminary unadjusted data from the Central Statistics Office (KSH) on Tuesday. That was well below analyst forecasts for a 5.0% increase.

Adjusted for the effect of working days, output dropped by 3.2% year on year, while in monthly terms, it shrank by 5.1%, the KSH said.

Janos Nagy, an analyst at Erste Bank, said the month-on-month drop was the biggest since the COVID pandemic, adding halts in some car production because of parts supply issues, such as at Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group, was having an impact.

"In the coming period, moderate European output can be a determining factor with respect to Hungarian output," he said.

Hungary joined the Czech Republic in falling into a technical recession in the second half of 2022 as high inflation prompted households to curb spending.

Economic activity is expected to remain sluggish in the first part of this year, and industrial output data in January reflected this.

In Slovakia, the economy maintained growth in the fourth quarter, data confirmed on Tuesday, with a 0.3% quarter-on-quarter expansion.

In year-on-year terms, the euro zone member country grew 1.1%, in line with an earlier flash estimate, but the slowest growth rate in seven quarters, the statistics office said.

Still-growing household consumption, despite high inflation, was a bright spot in the data.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; editing by Jason Neely)

