CEE ECONOMY-Hungary's economic recovery stalls in Q4

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hungary's economic recovery stalled in the fourth quarter, statistics office data showed on Wednesday, but in Romania growth was faster than expected, underpinned by an inflow of European Union funds.

Consumer spending in central and eastern Europe took a hit from soaring inflation in 2023, but as price growth slows the region's economies are counting on a recovery to boost growth that is now being weighed down by weakness in key trading partner Germany.

Hungary's economy HUGDPP=ECI remained flat both on a quarter-on-quarter and annual basis in the fourth quarter, well below analysts' forecasts for a 0.9% expansion, as declines in industry, construction and some market services offset growth in agriculture and health services.

"The Hungarian GDP was much worse than expected... 0.0% quarter on quarter growth means that this rebound which we have witnessed so far has stalled," said Peter Virovacz, chief economist at ING in Hungary.

In Romania, GDP declined 0.4% on a quarterly basis, but posted year-on-year growth of 2.9%, above analysts estimates of 2.3%.

Meanwhile, consumer price inflation ROCPI=ECI was at +7.41% on the year in January from 6.61% the previous month, above analysts' estimates of 7.30%.

"With inflation more or less in line with expectations, I would say GDP data is unlikely to influence central bank decision making at this stage," BCR bank chief economist Ciprian Dascalu said.

Slovakia's economy expanded by 0.3% in the fourth quarter versus the previous three months, data showed on Wednesday.

The statistics office did not give a breakdown of the preliminary data but said a rise in investments supported the year-on-year increase.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.