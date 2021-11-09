CEE ECONOMY-Hungary's CPI surge challenges 'slow but steady' approach to rate hikes

By Gergely Szakacs and Jason Hovet

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hungarian inflation surged to 6.5% year-on-year in October, challenging the National Bank of Hungary's (NBH) slow but steady approach to rate tightening after two larger-than-expected hikes by the Czech and Polish central banks.

The data is the second to show the inflation spike in central Europe that has spurred monetary policymakers into action gained momentum in October, following a similar jump in Poland.

Hungary was the first in the European Union to counter the price spike and begin raising interest rates already in June, but it has slowed its pace of tightening .

Monetary policy action in central Europe is in contrast to the European Central Bank which has sought to look past the spike in prices, mainly in food and fuels as global supply constraints from the pandemic hit.

But central Europe also has strong labour markets driving wages and solid economic recoveries underway, and policymakers have sought to keep inflation expectations from growing.

Hungary's headline inflation rate HUCPIY=ECI rose by a full percentage point in October from a nine-year-high, overshooting even the highest forecast in a Reuters poll.

Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI rose above expectations to 4.7%.

"(The data) raises the possibility that the (bank) could deviate and hike by a larger 30 bps at next week's MPC meeting," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

"Alternatively, it could maintain the guided pace of tightening of 15 bps, but signal more strongly intentions to proceed with its hiking cycle in the coming quarter ahead."

Goldman Sachs said it expected Hungary's base rate to rise to 3.00% by early in the second quarter next year, up from a current 1.80% level.

The NBH meets on rates next Tuesday and has pledged to act "in the most decisive manner" against inflation risks.

It slowed the pace of tightening in September despite raising its inflation forecasts. Last month it said its monetary tightening campaign would extend into 2022 due to upside risks to the inflation outlook.

At the same time, Polish rate setters have surprised markets with sharper-than-expected rate hikes at its last two meetings, while the Czech central bank delivered its biggest hike in 24 years, at 125 basis points, this month to bring its repo rate to a region-leading 2.75%.

Romania's central bank meets on Tuesday and is expected to lift by 50 basis points to 2.00%.

"Against this backdrop, another 15-basis-point Hungarian hike could serve as a big disappointment for investors," said economist Peter Virovacz at ING.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Gareth Jones and Bernadette Baum)

