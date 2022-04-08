CEE ECONOMY-Hungary's core inflation hits more than two decade high

By Gergely Szakacs

April 8 (Reuters) - Hungarian core inflation hit its highest in more than two decades in March, the latest in a series of eye-watering figures from Central Europe that have made economists raise their expectations for where central bank rate hikes will peak.

Hungarian core inflation HUCPIC=ECI rose by a full percentage point to an annual 9.1% in March, data showed on Friday, scaling its highest since July 2001 and exceeding analyst forecasts for an 8.5% increase.

Headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI, kept below double digits by government price controls on household energy, fuel and some basic foods, rose to 8.5%, its highest in nearly 15 years, slightly below analyst expectations.

Polish inflation hit 10.9% in March, reaching double digits for the first time since 2000 as war in Ukraine drove up fuel and food costs.

The conflict has exacerbated already strong price pressures and weighed on currencies, lifting inflation higher still and triggering aggressive monetary tightening by central banks to shore up markets.

The zloty and the forint, which plumbed record lows against the euro in March, would particularly gain from any de-escalation of the war in Ukraine, although the Hungarian unit is at risk from growing tensions with the European Union.

"Just as cooling FX pressures were allowing CEE policymakers to take a breath, another month of robust inflation reports calls for further policy tightening," economists at JP Morgan said in a note, adding another 50 bps to their forecast for terminal rates in Poland and flagging more hikes in Hungary.

The Czech central bank lifted its key rate by 50 bps to its highest since 2001 last week and said it was ready to tighten policy further to keep inflation expectations anchored while the war in Ukraine pushed prices higher.

Czech inflation data will be released on Monday, with economists polled by Reuters forecasting an increase to 12.4%.

"We also raise the terminal rate for the CNB by 50bp after the board delivered an expected 50bp hike but sounded extremely hawkish," JP Morgan said.

Wood & Company projects terminal rates at 8% in Hungary, 6% in the Czech Republic, and 5% to 6% in Poland, with inflation in the latter two countries having already reached double-digit territory based on the latest data.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine has amplified the inflationary shock, at a time when inflation increased to at least three times the targets of the CE central banks," economists at Wood & Company said in a note.

"This calls for a tighter monetary stance, but with careful calibration, as some of the domestic demand stands to be affected by higher inflation and wider implications from the war."

The Polish central bank raised its main rate by 100 basis points to 4.5% on Wednesday after a rise of the same magnitude by its Hungarian peer in March.

Lifting its forecasts for 2022 and 2023, the Hungarian bank said inflation could rise to 7.5%-9.8% this year, its highest in at least 15 years, and retreat to its 3% target only in the first half of 2024.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Barbara Lewis)

