CEE ECONOMY-Hungary's April industrial output drop signals rough path out of recession

June 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output fell sharper than expected in April, according to preliminary data on Wednesday, dropping for a fourth straight month to show the economy's exit from recession would be bumpy.

Output fell by an unadjusted 8.3% year-on-year in April, the statistics office said, deeper than a Reuters poll forecast of a 2.5% drop. The annual decline doubled from a 4.1% drop in March.

In monthly terms, it shrank by 2.5%, the statistics office said.

Retail sales fell sharply in April, data on Tuesday showed.

"The aggregate retail and industrial data for April continue to paint a gloomy picture of the Hungarian economy, which can only be pulled out of the technical recession in the second quarter by a strong performance of agriculture," ING senior economist Peter Virovacz said.

Hungary's economy stayed stuck in recession in the first quarter of 2023, marking a third straight quarterly decline.

The Hungarian central bank last month cut its one-day deposit rate to 17% from 18%, in the first monetary policy easing action in Europe after sharp hikes launched since June 2021, even as inflation remains over 20%.

Central Europe's economies have been hit hard by consumers entrenching since inflation shot up to decades-old highs last year, while firms are feeling reduced demand both from domestic and foreign clients.

Industrial data from Germany, a key trade partner for central Europe, showed output remaining weak in April.

In the Czech Republic, which like Hungary fell into recession last year but avoided a first-quarter decline, retail sales dropped 7.7% in April, a touch more than expected, Czech statistics office data showed.

But Czech industrial output gained slightly in April, as car production boosted activity compared to a year ago, according to data on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

