CEE ECONOMY-Hungary edges towards technical recession after Q3 contraction

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's economy contracted in the third quarter for the first time in two years, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, as soaring inflation around central Europe raises recession risks.

Decades-high price growth around the region has sapped consumers' purchasing power while industry is cutting back output with worries about demand over the coming quarters.

In the third quarter, the Hungarian economy fell 0.4% quarter-on-quarter, and growth slowed on a year-on-year basis to 4.0%.

"The quarter-on-quarter contraction was a bit of a surprise," David Nemeth, an analyst with KH Bank, said, adding agriculture was likely to have been a drag in the quarter while services weakened.

He said growth for the whole year would still be a strong 4.5% but "we will likely see a (quarterly) contraction in the fourth quarter as well, which means technical recession."

The drop in Hungary follows data already reported showing the Czech Republic's first quarterly contraction since COVID lockdowns at the beginning of 2021. Analysts see the economy tipping into recession towards the end the of the year.

Poland, central Europe's biggest economy, contracted on a quarterly basis in the second quarter, although a Reuters poll expected growth in the third quarter when the statistics office reports later on Tuesday, keeping it out of technical recession for now.

In data releases around the region on Tuesday, the impact of decades-high inflation was becoming more evident although some economies were still holding up for now.

In Romania, the economy advanced 1.3% in seasonally-adjusted terms in July-September, matching the growth pace in the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, the economy expanded by an unadjusted 4.0%.

Slovakia's economy expanded by 0.3% and by 1.2% year-on-year below the pace of previous quarters. A rebound in car production helped the economy, the statistics office said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest. Editing by Jane Merriman)

