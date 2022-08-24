CEE ECONOMY-Hungarian wage growth accelerates in June, posing inflation risks

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's gross average wages HUWAGE=ECI rose by an annual 15.4% in June, up from a 14.9% increase in May, signaling persistent strong wage pressures in the economy where surging inflation is coupled with a tight labour market.

Double-digit wage rises at a time of double-digit inflation have emerged as a key policy challenge of central banks especially in Hungary and Poland, whose massive interest rate rises so far have failed to curb the pace of price growth.

"Second-round inflation impact via wage increases is probably gaining dominance in CEE countries," Commerzbank analysts said in a note on Wednesday.

Hungary's Central Statistics Office said that real wages still grew by 3.3% in June, when annual inflation was running at 11.7%. Since then, inflation has accelerated to 13.7% in July and is now seen peaking close to 20% later this year, which will outpace even these massive wage hikes.

In Poland, corporate sector wages PLWAGE=ECI rose by an annual 15.8% in July, above analysts' expectations of 13.1%.

Czech real wages fell by 3.6% year-on-year in the first quarter, as soaring inflation sharply outpaced pay hikes and cut deeper into households' purchasing power.

Economic growth in Central Europe's economies has so far held up well despite surging energy prices and supply chain problems, driven by buoyant domestic demand. But despite strong wage growth, surging inflation and energy prices have started to erode purchasing power, which could lead to a slowdown across the region in the coming months.

The National Bank of Hungary, which is expected to raise interest rates further next Tuesday, projected in June that private sector gross wage growth would come in at 13.2% to 13.8% this year, which it said could pose further upside risks to inflation.

"Since there is strong competition for skilled labour force in all sectors, robust wage growth is likely to persist, which increases the risk of rising underlying inflation developments," the bank said in June.

Despite the risk of a global recession in the autumn, Hungarian deputy central bank governor Barnabas Virag said on Aug. 10 that Hungary's central bank should continue monetary tightening and use all tools to prevent inflation taking on a life of its own.

