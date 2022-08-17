CEE ECONOMY-Hungarian, Romanian second-quarter GDP shines, but slowdown is coming

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The economies of Hungary and Romania both expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in the second quarter, signalling that Central Europe's economies still had momentum in April-June, propelled by industries and consumer demand.

However, a slowdown in domestic demand, rising interest rates, government spending cuts and companies' surging costs amid double-digit inflation are already dampening growth and are set to lead to a sharp slowdown or even a recession, economists say.

Hungary's economy HUGDPP=ECI grew by an annual 6.5% in the second quarter, above analyst forecasts for 6.1% expansion, while on a quarterly basis, the pace of growth slowed to 1.1% from 2.1% in the first three months.

GDP growth was driven mainly by industry and services, with a plunge in agricultural sector output dragging on growth.

Neighbouring Romania's economy ROGDPF=ECI grew 5.3% on the year in the second quarter, also above market expectations for 3.5% growth. Polish data are due at 0800 GMT.

Despite the still upbeat second-quarter GDP figures, the signs of a slowdown are clearly visible. Manufacturing surveys earlier this month showed that a manufacturing downturn in the Czech Republic and Poland worsened in July.

"We expect a substantial slowdown (in Hungary) in the coming quarters, partly due to base effects and also the negative impacts of the war (in Ukraine)," Gergely Suppan, an analyst at Magyar Bankholding said in a note.

"As a base case, we do not expect a technical recession, but this cannot be entirely excluded."

Suppan said the Hungarian economy could grow by 5.7% this year.

The Czech economy also maintained growth in the second quarter, with domestic demand supporting it, data showed last month.

But high inflation, which is running at double-digit rates, is beginning to hit home as real wages suffer and people's purchasing power sinks. A sharp slowdown in retail sales and plunging confidence indicators showed that the cost of living crisis has caught up with Europe's eastern wing.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.