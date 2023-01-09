CEE ECONOMY-Hungarian output slows quicker than expected in November, trade gap widens

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's economy lost further momentum toward the end of 2022, raising chances of a technical recession, as data on Monday showed industrial output eking out just a 0.5% year-on-year increase in November.

Analysts had forecast a 4.3% increase. On a monthly basis, industry shrank by 0.7%, following a 3.6% decline in October.

Central Europe's economies are facing sharp slowdowns and recession risks amid decades-high inflation - at over 20% in Hungary's case - that is hitting consumer demand. Manufacturers are dealing with soaring costs for energy, materials and labour.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sought to keep the country out of recession.

But data is increasingly pointing to a likely second-straight quarterly contraction to end 2022.

"The decline in the Hungarian economy continued and likely accelerated in Q4, so a technical recession looks almost certain for the second half of 2022," said Peter Virovacz, economist with ING.

"The big question is what happens in Q1. It is an encouraging sign that the stock of orders in the most significant sectors is still substantially higher than a year before."

"This could be enough that a deep-dive of industry could be avoided."

High energy imports have dogged Hungary since last year, putting pressure on the forint and complicating life for the central bank, which has pushed its base interest rate to 13%.

Hungary's trade deficit was almost double forecasts, at 1.28 billion euros in November, separate data showed on Monday.

Slovakia's trade deficit also widened in November, data from the country's statistics office showed on Monday, pushing the cumulative gap to more than 3 billion euros.

Erste Group Bank said the monthly deficit - at 823 million euros - was the biggest in the past decade.

"Value of imports was up by one-fifth compared to November 2021, which can be attributed to the elevated inflation rate fueled mainly by commodity prices," Erste said, adding the situation could ease in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Toby Chopra)

