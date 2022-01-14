CEE ECONOMY-Hungarian inflation remains stuck at 14-year high

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Hungarian inflation stayed stuck at a 14-year high of 7.4% year-on-year in December, data showed on Friday, defying expectations of a slowdown and highlighting persisting price pressures in central Europe that have interest rates on the rise.

Policymakers across central Europe hiked interest rates sharply in the final quarter of 2021 to tackle inflation to that has surged to multi-year and even multi-decade highs.

The region is facing external price pressures from global supply snags and other factors but also has tight domestic labour markets fuelling wages and consumer demand.

In Romania, statistics office data on Friday showed inflation accelerating to above 8% in December. Inflation in Slovakia, which is part of the euro zone, also rose to 5.8% year-on-year; average inflation in 2021 hit 3.2%, the highest in nine years.

Analysts, though, had expected a slight overall easing as the government launches measures, like a cap on fuel prices started in November, to temper price pressures.

December price data supports views the Hungarian central bank will continue on a rate tightening path in 2022.

The bank has paused for now with raising its one-week deposit rate, used to tackle short-term market volatility, as the forint has appreciated sharply so far in 2022, but policymakers are seen continuing to raise their base rate at a monthly rate-setting meeting on Jan. 25.

The tighter policy track contrasts with euro zone rate setters at the European Central Bank, who have often argued that price pressures will abate even as inflation hits new highs.

In Romania, the central bank has said it expected inflation to rise gradually over the coming months despite energy price caps and subsidies.

Romania began the COVID-19 pandemic with Central Europe's highest interest rates, but its benchmark rate - at 2.00% - is now the lowest in the region.

Czech interest rates are the highest at 3.75%, and the Czech central bank said after price data on Wednesday that it could not rule out inflation spiking above 10% early this year.

Data last week showed Polish inflation soaring above 8% in December.

