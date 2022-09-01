CEE ECONOMY-High inflation hits central Europe's factories -PMI

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Central Europe's manufacturing activity mostly declined in August as high inflation belted customer demand, leading to fast-shrinking order books and output at factories, surveys showed on Thursday.

S&P Global's Polish Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 40.9, from 42.1 in July, and remained well below the 50 mark dividing growth from contraction for a fourth straight month.

Czech PMI also showed a slump, coming in unchanged at a more than two-year low of 46.8 in the month.

Hungary's PMI, done under a different methodology by the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT), remained an outlier, dipping to 57.8 from 58.0 to show expansion in manufacturing.

Poland, the region's biggest economy, and the Czech Republic are beginning to feel the most pain of sky-high inflation - which is in double-digits around the region - and soaring energy bills.

The price surge is cutting into people's paychecks and pushing consumers to cut back on purchases around the region, causing economies to slow and even face the risk of recession.

"Poland's manufacturing economy remained mired in deep contraction territory during August, amid reports of an increasingly difficult business climate characterised by high inflation, reduced purchasing power, and general market instability," said Paul Smith, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In the Polish PMI, output and demand were the lowest in two years. The Czech PMI showed something similar, with new sales declining at the sharpest pace in over two years.

The slowdown comes after economies held up strongly in the first half of the year and maintained healthy growth rates.

Separate data on Thursday from Hungary confirmed the economy there grew by 6.5% year-on-year in the second quarter, slowing from 8.2% in the first quarter.

