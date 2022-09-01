CEE ECONOMY-High inflation hits central Europe's factories as demand cools -PMI

Updates throughout with quote, details

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Central Europe's manufacturing activity mostly declined in August as high inflation hammered customer demand, leading to fast-shrinking order books and output at factories, surveys showed on Thursday.

S&P Global's Polish Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 40.9 from 42.1 in July, staying well below the 50 mark dividing growth from contraction for a fourth straight month.

Czech PMI also showed a slump, coming in unchanged at a more than two-year low of 46.8 in the month.

Hungary's PMI, done under a different methodology by the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT), remained an outlier, dipping to 57.8 from 58.0 to show expansion in manufacturing.

Factories, though, are beginning to feel the pain of sky-high inflation - which is in double-digits around the region - and soaring energy bills, which are cutting into people's paychecks and pushing consumers to cut back.

In Poland, the economy had already contracted on a quarterly basis in the April-June period. Bank Millennium analysts said that the PMI data increased the chances of another decline in the third quarter, and that pressures were not letting up.

"A difficult winter is going to be expected for the domestic economy, but also for its most important trading partners," the bank said.

In the Polish PMI, output and demand were the lowest in two years. The Czech PMI showed new sales declining at the sharpest pace in over two years.

In the Czech Republic, Raiffeisenbank's Export Index also released on Thursday showed export growth slowing. A Czech Chamber of Commerce survey this week showed more companies looking at cutting staff numbers as energy prices bite.

The slowdown comes after a strong first half of the year, with Hungary's economy growing in the second quarter by 6.5% year-on-year.

Other bright spots are still appearing.

Martin Jahn, the head of sales at Volkswagen's Skoda Auto, said production capacity at the Czech carmaker was below demand, especially as order backlogs grew in the past year, giving it a cushion against any demand slowdown.

"We have almost 460,000 cars in the order bank," he told Reuters. "So for at least a year we will be catching up with this order bank."

Even with recession risks, central banks are keeping tight monetary policy after fast interest rate hikes since last year.

Hungary's central bank raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 11.75% on Tuesday to battle inflation and a weak currency.

Poland's central bank may also continue hiking interest rates, while the Czech central bank, which left rates unchanged in August for the first time in over a year, has kept the door open to another rate increase.

