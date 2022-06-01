CEE ECONOMY-Factory activity shaken by Ukraine war, inflation

June 1 (Reuters) - Polish manufacturing contracted in May while growth in Hungary and the Czech Republic slowed, surveys showed on Wednesday, as demand took a hit from uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine and surging inflation.

Russia's invasion has exacerbated global supply chain problems that were already fuelling price growth and rattled the confidence of businesses that had been bouncing back strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic.

S&P Global Poland's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.5 in May from 52.4 in April, slipping below the 50.0 line that separates growth from contraction for the first time in almost two years as companies reported a sharp drop in output and orders.

"For some time companies were able to operate with already accumulated stocks of components, but now they are suffering because... the disruption to supply chains is permanent, the demand destruction looks like it's going to continue," said Piotr Bielski, director of the economic analysis department at Santander Bank Polska.

"I think it heralds a slowdown in the economy."

While the Czech Republic and Hungary fared better, their surveys also pointed to worsening conditions.

The Czech S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell more than expected to 52.3 from 54.4 in April.

"The May survey is sending a warning signal through an accelerating decline in new orders," Radomir Jac, chief economist at General Investments CEE, said.

With the drop in orders, Komercni Banka economist Jana Steckerova said companies' ability to pass on higher prices to consumers "seems to be hitting a ceiling".

Hungarian PMI, published under different methodology by the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) HUPMI=ECI fell to 51.5 in May from 58.9 in April.

The Hungarian data showed a slowdown in production volumes and new orders, that nevertheless remained above the 50-point threshold.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; editing by John Stonestreet)

