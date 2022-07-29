CEE ECONOMY-Domestic demand helps Czech GDP to surprise with 0.2% Q2 growth

By Jason Hovet

July 29 (Reuters) - The Czech economy unexpectedly maintained growth in the second quarter, with domestic demand supporting it amid recession risks posed by red-hot inflation and rising energy prices, data showed on Friday.

Central Europe's economies are facing strong headwinds as borrowing costs rise with prices and consumer confidence flags.

Analysts had expected Czech gross domestic product to decline by 0.4% in the second quarter.

Instead, output rose 0.2% on the previous quarter, the Czech statistics office's preliminary data showed, slowing from the first quarter's 0.9% expansion, and up 3.6% from a year earlier.

The Czech statistics office will give a breakdown of the data on Aug. 30, but it said domestic demand was the only contributor on the expenditure side to quarterly growth, while services also lent support, with industry and construction stagnating.

Petr Dufek, chief economist for Banka Creditas, said the economy was slowing sharply despite the upside surprise, but predicted full-year growth above 2% in 2022.

"Uncertainties in the second half remain strong, inflation eroding people's purchasing power is high, and pressure on savings is significant," he said.

Central Europe's economies had been on the mend since the worst of the pandemic, but that was interrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which shocked energy markets and helped drive already-hot inflation higher.

Preliminary data on Friday also showed annual inflation in Poland held steady at 15.5% in July, although some analysts see a risk it can accelerate further in the coming months.

RATE CALLS

Slowing growth is further complicating central bankers' battle with inflation as the region also grapples with weakening currencies, under pressure now that the world's leading central banks are also tightening policy, shoring up global currencies.

The Czech base rate stands at 7.00% while inflation is running at 17%.

The latest GDP data will add to debate on Aug. 4 when a revamped central bank board meets for the first time under new Governor Ales Michl, who has opposed rate hikes and seeks rate stability.

Many analysts see a mild recession this year as manufacturers still struggle with supply chain snags. Consumer demand, too, is beginning to suffer, with confidence hit by growing energy bills and financial uncertainty.

"We think that the impact of weaker external demand on exports, as well as rising inflation and higher interest rates on consumption, will push the (Czech) economy into a recession in the second half of the year," Capital Economics said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Bradley Perrett and Tomasz Janowski)

