CEE ECONOMY-Czech retail sales fall sharpest in 2-1/2 years in October

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Czech retail sales fell by 9.4% year-on-year in October, one of the sharpest drops in the European Union and the biggest fall in shopping in the country since April 2020, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The data is the latest in central Europe to show the hit that sharp price rises and falling purchasing power are having in the region while inflation surges and electricity bills skyrocket.

On Monday, data from Hungary's Central Statistics Office (KSH) showed that the country's retail activity also slowed sharply in October.

The Czech retail drop was one of the deepest in the EU to begin the further quarter, according to Eurostat comparisons, led by a 9.5% drop in Denmark.

"(Czech) household consumption and retail sales will be under unfavourable pressure from high inflation and a drop in real wages for the rest of the year and most of the first half of 2023," Radomir Jac, chief economist with Generali Investments CEE, said.

Real wages dropped by nearly 10% in both the second and third quarters.

That has been taking pressure off further price growth. The central bank has kept interest rates unchanged at the last three policy meetings. Inflation eased to 15.1% in October as Czech government measures to help cool utility bills helped.

The economy, though, also contracted on a quarterly basis in the third quarter, which was likely the start of a technical recession as analysts forecast a further drop to end the year.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

