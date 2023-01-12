CEE ECONOMY-Czech retail sales fall for seventh straight month in November

PRAGUE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Czech retail sales fell for a seventh straight month in November amid the strongest inflation in decades, as the rising cost of living pressures households and pushes the economy into recession.

Around central Europe, runaway inflation is souring consumer appetite and proving a heavy hit to economies. Central banks, after sharp tightening cycles since 2021, have shifted to stable policy, wary of stifling economies too much.

Inflation in the Czech Republic hit 15.1% on average in 2022, the highest since 1993, fuelled largely by soaring energy and food prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Households have seen purchasing power sink.

In November, Czech retail sales fell by an adjusted 8.7% year-on-year, more than expected.

Radomir Jac, chief economist for Generali Investments CEE, said high inflation would continue having an impact, and falling consumer activity had most likely tipped the country into a technical recession.

"After a quarterly drop in the third quarter last year, driven by weaker domestic consumption, it is possible to expect another drop in GDP driving by weaker consumption in the fourth quarter," he said.

"For most of the first half of 2023 ... adverse developments can be expected in retail sales and household consumption as a whole due to high inflation."

Czech central bankers expect a slight pickup in inflation, which stood at 15.8% in December, at the beginning of 2023 before a gradual decline this year.

The bank has kept its base interest rate stable at 7.00% since June after a series of hikes totalling 675 basis points.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

