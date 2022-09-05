CEE ECONOMY-Czech real wages sink, Hungarian retail growth slows as inflation bites

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Czech real wages for the second quarter declined nearly 10% from a year earlier while data also showed Hungarian retail sales growth slowed in July, giving further hints of the economic slowdown brewing in central Europe as soaring inflation scorches consumers.

Central Europe's economies are bracing for a rough second half of the year, which could even mean a fall into recession for some, caused by double-digit inflation rates that are hitting consumer demand and taking away a key driver of the region's post-pandemic recovery.

With inflation in the Czech Republic averaging 15.8% in the second quarter, wages were down by real 9.8% from a year before. The nominal wage rose 4.4%.

"It was clear that wage growth at such a pace would not be enough (to keep up with inflation)," Raiffeisen analysts said.

The real wage drop was slightly deeper than a Reuters poll forecast of a 9.5% decline but less than a central bank forecast of a 13.1% fall.

The central bank, which held interest rates unchanged last month but has not fully shut the door on further hikes, sees real wages falling by more than 12% in all of 2022.

While the Czechs may be at the end of a tightening cycle, the Hungarian central bank has continued to deliver sharp rate hikes to battle inflation and help the forint, which is hovering just off historic lows. It raised its base rate HUINT=ECI by 100 basis points to 11.75% last week.

Retail sales growth slowed in July to 4.3% year-on-year, data on Monday showed, adding to signs the cost of living crisis was catching up with central Europe's economies despite rising nominal wages.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

