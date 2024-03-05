News & Insights

CEE ECONOMY-Czech real wages continue falling in fourth quarter

March 05, 2024 — 03:35 am EST

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

March 5 (Reuters) - Czech average real wages fell by a larger than expected 1.2% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, data showed on Tuesday, extending a decline since the end of 2021 as inflation continued to bite into people's paychecks.

Renewed household spending is expected to drive a rebound in the Czech economy this year, as with others in central Europe, as inflation slows. However, some forecasters have tempered their recovery expectations.

The wage data, which in real terms missed the 1.0% fall forecast in a Reuters poll, came as the Czech National Bank (CNB) weighs the pace of an interest rate-cutting cycle it started in December. The bank cut its key rate by 50 basis points to 6.25% in February and could deliver a similar reduction this month, according to market pricing.

The statistics office said real wages fell by 2.9% in 2023. Nominal wages grew 7.5%, including a 6.3% increase in the fourth quarter.

The Czech Republic has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the European Union but wages have been hit harder than in other central European countries by the inflation surge of the last two years.

The CNB has been watching for a pickup in nominal wage growth but has said risks of a wage-price spiral are not materialising.

Inflation fell back to near the central bank's 2% target in January, reaching a rate of 2.3% year-on-year after hitting double-digit peaks in 2022 and 2023.

Interest rates will continue to fall, although policymakers will remain cautious with policy easing, Czech Governor Ales Michl told the tabloid Blesk in an interview published on Monday.

