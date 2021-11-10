CEE ECONOMY-Czech rate hikes stay in view as inflation hits 13-year high

Refiles to add headline tag CEE ECONOMY

PRAGUE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Czech headline inflation rose to 5.8% in October, accelerating to the highest rate since October 2008 and backing expectations the central bank will not let up on policy tightening after its biggest interest rate hikes in decades.

Romanian inflation also rose to a 13-year high of 7.94%, data showed on Wednesday.

Both releases follow a similar surge recorded already in Poland and Hungary as Central European policymakers implement rate hikes to rein in inflation that has been fueled by external factors as well as domestic ones like post-pandemic consumer demand and tight labour markets.

In the Czech data, consumer prices rose by 1.0% on a monthly basis, faster than expected. The headline rate reading picked up from 4.9% in September, with prices related to housing and fuels a driver.

The Czech central bank, like others in the region, has sought to keep growing inflation expectations in check and said on Nov. 4 that more rate hikes would be discussed going ahead, coming after it lifted its key repo rate CZCBIR=ECI by 125 basis points to 2.75%.

"The current development and outlook for inflation supports the scenario of further interest increases," Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE, said.

Policymakers around the regionn have said inflation could jump higher by the end of the year and into next. Polish central banker Cezary Kochalski told private broadcaster Biznes 24 on Wednesday that inflation in Poland might reach its maximum level of 7%-8% in the first quarter.

Romania's central bank delivered a smaller-than-expected 25 basis point rate hike on Tuesday but widened the gap between its lending and deposit rates as a means to further tighten policy.

Afterward, it said new forecasts to be published on Thursday showed "a significant additional worsening of the inflation outlook".

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

