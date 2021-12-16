CEE ECONOMY-Czech producer prices rise fastest in decades in November

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Czech producer price growth accelerated in November, adding to manufacturers' headaches and supporting views that the central bank may have to quickly lift interest rates to battle surging inflation.

Producer rises increased by 13.5% year-on-year last month - the highest rate since January 1992 when the country was still part of Czechoslovakia, the statistics office said on Thursday. Month-on-month, prices gained 1.2%.

Prices for manufacturers are surging around central Europe, as elsewhere, because of snags in global supply chains and rising costs of materials and energy.

"It is still true that industrial producers face rising raw material prices and shortages in necessary components, which is increasing costs but which they are able to pass to sales prices," said Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE.

"For the (central bank), the development of producer prices is an argument for raising interest rates in a relatively significant move."

The Czech National Bank has been the most aggressive in central Europe in lifting interest rates to tackle inflation in recent months, delivering a combined 200 basis points in hikes at its past two policy meetings.

With the main policy rate at 2.75% - higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic - Czech central bankers had signalled last month that the bank could moderate its tightening pace.

Comments from policymakers this week have however suggested they will debate another hike of up to 75 basis points when they meet next on Dec. 22.

