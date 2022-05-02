CEE ECONOMY-Czech, Polish manufacturing growth momentum slows

May 2 (Reuters) - The Ukraine conflict and surging prices dragged manufacturing sentiment lower in the Czech Republic and Poland in April, surveys showed on Monday, as growth in the sector stays under strain.

S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Poland fell to 52.4 in April, from 52.7 in March, while in the Czech Republic it dropped to 54.4 from 54.7 in the previous month, its lowest level since November 2020.

Both, though, stayed above the 50 mark which divides expansion from contraction.

"The downside trend is quite apparent, underlying the loss of growth momentum since the beginning of the year," Erste Group Bank analysts said.

In Hungary, PMI published by the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) rose to 58.9 in April from 57.6 in March.

Central Europe's economies look to have started 2022 on strong footing - with preliminary Czech gross domestic product data last week showing stronger-than-expected first-quarter growth - but they are bracing for a slowdown as problems build.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Moscow calls a "special operation", has added to supply chain and cost headaches for manufacturing, while soaring inflation and interest rate hikes around the region look set to impact consumers.

"Stretched supply chains, rapidly rising prices and heightened uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine all continued to impact the sector, although there were signs of some stabilisation," Paul Smith, Economics Director at S&P Global, said of the Polish data.

New orders in Poland, where PMI was the lowest since early 2021, declined for the second month in a row, as turbulent market conditions and rising prices dampened demand both at home and abroad, the survey said.

Czech new orders also contracted for a second straight month, although the output component of the index returned to slight growth following a decline in March.

Hungarian PMI, done under a different methodology, showed production rose and stayed on the side of expansion for a 14th straight month.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague. Editing by Jane Merriman)

