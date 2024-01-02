CEE ECONOMY-Czech, Polish manufacturing decline deepens in December

By Jason Hovet

Jan 2 (Reuters) - A manufacturing decline in Poland and the Czech Republic deepened in December as weak demand cut into order books, surveys showed on Tuesday, although the data indicated companies are optimistic economic recovery will revive output in 2024.

Central European economies are emerging from a downturn caused after high inflation reduced consumer activity and demand in 2023.

In Poland, S&P's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) remained below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction for the 20th month in a row. It fell to 47.3 in December from 48.7 the previous month.

"The decline in December was not very large, but one cannot say it was unnoticeable," said Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy, although she added figures in the fourth quarter overall showed improvement. "The situation in the Polish industry improved at the end of the year."

Czech PMI also showed contraction for a 19th straight month, falling to 41.8 in December from 43.2 in November.

Hungary's PMI, published by the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT), edged higher to 52.8 in December, data published on Tuesday showed, driving hopes production could gain momentum.

The S&P Global PMI surveys showed new orders for Polish manufacturers fell for a 22nd consecutive month. In the Czech Republic, the rate of contraction in orders was among the steepest in the last three-and-a-half years. Czech output's decline was the quickest since July, the survey said.

Third-quarter data had showed Hungary officially exited recession, while the Czech economy contracted after stagnating since the start of last year.

Analysts said the Czech economic recovery would depend more on services and consumer segments as industry is still in slowdown, especially as weakness remains in major export market Germany.

"Where there is a glimmer of optimism, it is more about the belief that it must finally get better, which is not yet supported by growing orders," Petr Dufek, chief economist at Banka Creditas, said.

The Czech National Bank started an interest rate-easing cycle on Dec. 21, its first cut in more than three years as it joined policy loosening already under way in Hungary and Poland.

Despite export market uncertainties, the PMI surveys showed firms were gaining confidence that output will grow in 2024.

"The latest (Polish) figure should not distract too much from the recent upward momentum, with the PMI over four points up on its 2023 low... and the Future Output Index among the highest of the past two years," said Trevor Balchin, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw, and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; editing by Barbara Lewis)

