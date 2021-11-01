CEE ECONOMY-Czech PMI hits 11-month low, Skoda gets back to work

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Czech manufacturing sentiment fell to an 11-month low in October and the Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) signalled the first fall in output since June 2020, indicating the impact global supply snags were having on the key car sector.

Headline PMI, according to data compiled by IHS Markit and published on Monday, slipped to 55.1 from 58.0 in September, missing a Reuters poll forecast of 57.0.

The reading, which stayed above the 50-point mark dividing expansion from contraction for a 14th straight month, was the latest evidence of a slowing recovery seen in other central European economies, which follows a jump in activity earlier this year when coronavirus restrictions were largely lifted.

PMI readings in Poland and Hungary were due on Tuesday.

Production cutbacks in the Czech Republic's car sector due to a global shortage of semiconductors has slashed the outlook for output this year by a quarter of a million cars, hitting firms along the supply chain.

In a bright spot for the sector, economic bellwether Skoda Auto, part of car group Volkswagen, resumed production late on Sunday after a two-week shutdown.

Its chief executive, Thomas Schaefer, told E15 newspaper that nearly full production capacity could be reached in November and December as long as key components were available.

Analysts said the PMI reading in October, while staying at a relatively solid figure considering it hit record levels earlier this year, would still be a warning signal.

"The overall picture given by the October survey is not too promising," Raiffeisen analyst Vit Hradil said.

"For the Czech economy, strongly oriented to the industrial sector, these are unfortunate signs that do not raise much hope for a good fourth quarter."

Preliminary third-quarter GDP data, released on Friday, showed year-on-year growth slowed to 2.8%, from 8.1% - the second quarter's figure being strongly influenced by base effect. Quarterly growth picked up to 1.4%.

The slowdown coincides with growing manufacturing costs - like those related to shortages or an energy price spike seen around Europe - and fast-rising consumer inflation, prompting the Czech National Bank to be more aggressive in tightening monetary policy.

The central bank meets on Thursday and is widely expected to debate lifting the base rate, now at 1.50%, by 50 or 75 basis points, following a similarly steep rise in September. CZCBIR=ECI

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller, Editing by William Maclean)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.