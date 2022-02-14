CEE ECONOMY-Czech inflation surges at fastest pace since 1998

Adds analyst, details, graphic

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Czech headline inflation jumped to 9.9% in January, the highest since mid-1998, on the back of soaring energy bills, while consumer price growth in Romania was the fastest in over a decade, data showed on Monday.

Central Europe's economies are facing a continued surge in inflation, fuelled by both external factors including energy costsas well as domestic factors such as a tight labour market.

Central banks have reacted with a series of sharp interest rate hikes since last year.

The Czech National Bank has been the most aggressive, with hikes totalling 425 basis points, most of them since September.

The bank lifted its base rate to a 20-year high of 4.50% this month but after some steep increases it may now downshift back to standard moves of 25 basis point moveseach as analysts see rates peaking.

Inflation came in at 6.6% in December.

Raiffeisen said companies facing soaring costs have raised prices for goods and services, further fuelling the acceleration.

"Firms are supported by a still robust pace of demand," Raiffeisen analysts said. "In the coming quarters, however, elevated inflation will dent the purchasing power of households and the supply side will have to react too. Goods and services then will head for a more moderate (growth) pace."

** For an interactive graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3uO8jVO

The data comes after prices in Hungary grew at the fastest pace in 15 years, a statistics office release on Friday showed. Inflation in euro zone member Slovakia rose the fastest in over 17 years, with a headline rate of 8.4%, data showed on Monday.

Poland is due to release its data on Tuesday.

In Romania, inflation hit 8.35% year-on-year, above expectations despite energy caps and other subsidies for households put in place by the authorities.

The data came after Romania's central bank raised its inflation forecast for this year, expecting it to reach 9.6% primarily on higher energy prices, with the main surge coming in the second quarter.

Last week the Romanian bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a bigger-than-expected half percentage point to 2.50%, a rate still below others in central Europe.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Gareth Jones)

