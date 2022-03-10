CEE ECONOMY-Czech inflation soars past 11% for first time since 1998

March 10 (Reuters) - Czech headline inflation soared past 11% for the first time since the middle of 1998 in February, the statistics office said on Thursday, piling pressure on the central bank to tighten policy further as energy prices bite and growth worries rise.

Central Europe's rate setters have already lifted interest rates at a fast clip since last year as inflation surges, and they are expected to stay hawkish following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has sent oil prices soaring.

Sharp falls in central Europe's currencies amid a flight to safer assets has complicated matters -- prompting the Czech and Polish central banks to step into markets last week -- while soaring prices should sap consumer demand this year.

Czech inflation in February rose past analyst expectations, to 11.1% year-on-year, accelerating from 9.9% in January.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 1.3%. Price growth in housing, transport and food were main drivers, the statistics office said.

The war between Russia and Ukraine is driving up energy and fuel prices, adding to inflationary pressures.

Czech National Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok told Czech Radio on Wednesday the CNB was ready to continue interventions against crown weakening for as long as needed, and said if rates were raised at the next policy meeting, it would be a small move.

Analysts said the data on Thursday spoke in favour of tighter policy, as markets are expecting.

"For the CNB, today's figure represents a further pro-inflationary risk and rather confirms the scenario that the CNB will still slightly raise rates to the 5% level," said Jakub Seidler, chief economist at the Czech Banking Association.

The central bank has already lifted its base rate by 425 basis points since last June to bring it to a 20-year high of 4.50%. That has included a series of sharp above-standard moves of 75-125 basis points at the last four meetings.

Thursday's inflation reading on follows data on Wednesday from Hungary, where price growth is at its strongest since 2007.

After the forint fell to record lows, Hungary's central bank widened its interest rate corridor by 100 basis points on Tuesday to make room for further policy tightening.

Poland's Monetary Policy Council is determined to fight a surge in inflation that will be fuelled by the war in Ukraine, its central bank governor said on Wednesday, striking a hawkish tone a day after the bank raised rates more than expected.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Catherine Evans)

