CEE ECONOMY-Czech inflation slows into single digits

PRAGUE, July 13 (Reuters) - Headline inflation in the Czech Republic eased below 10% in June for the first time since the start of 2022, statistics office data showed on Thursday.

Inflation hit a peak rate of 18.0% last September but has gradually slowed since then.

In June, price growth CZCPIY=ECI was 9.7% year-on-year, below a Reuters poll forecast of 9.8%. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose by 0.3%, the statistics office said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams)

