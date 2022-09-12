CEE ECONOMY-Czech inflation slows for first time in over a year, backing steady rate calls

By Jason Hovet

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Czech inflation unexpectedly eased in August for the first time since the central bank began a hefty policy tightening cycle in June 2021, data showed on Monday, providing the first signs of slowing price growth in central Europe.

The Czech year-on-year inflation rate eased to 17.2%, from 17.5% in July and below a Reuters poll forecast of 17.7%, with weaker fuel price growth a key driver, the Czech statistics office said. Prices rose 0.4% from the previous month.

The upward trend in other central European countries continued, with Romania's inflation reaching a headline rate of 15.3% in August, as food prices jumped.

The region has battled surging price pressures with sharp interest rate rises since last year.

But many policymakers, including the Czechs, are now largely looking to stabilise policy as inflation nears peaks and economies slow rapidly due to fast-eroding purchasing power as households are hit by high prices.

Analysts cautioned a further Czech inflation rise could still occur in the coming months.

Jakub Seidler, chief economist with the Czech Banking Association, said high energy prices were factoring into CPI more slowly than expected.

"A slowdown (after any peak) will be weaker than expected because other price increases will be gradually pushing (pressure) up," he said.

The Czech National Bank forecast inflation at 19.3% in August and its latest macroeconomic outlook expects it to top 20% in September.

It held its key interest rate at 7.00% in August - following a series of hikes since June 2021 totalling 675 basis points - when its revamped board met for the first time under new Governor Ales Michl, who had opposed policy tightening as a board member.

REAL WAGES SUFFERING

The bank, where two rate setters voted for a further rate rise, has not completely shut the door on further hikes and has said rates would stay high for some time.

Analysts said August's softer inflation figure backed arguments to leave rates at their current level.

Some rate setters are watching wage growth developments as employees seek larger raises to keep up with soaring inflation that pushed real wages down almost 10% in the second quarter.

In Hungary, inflation has yet to reach a peak, with price growth hitting 15.6% in August and a further rise expected after surging energy costs forced Budapest to curb its years-long policy of keeping a lid on household utility bills.

Energy and food prices also pushed Polish inflation to 16.1% last month but the central bank, like its Czech counterpart, could soon opt to hold rates, its governor said last week.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

