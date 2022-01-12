CEE ECONOMY-Czech inflation highest since September 2008, signals more rate hikes

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Czech headline inflation accelerated to 6.6% year-on-year in December, its highest rate since September 2008, backing expectations the central bank would continue lifting interest rates at a fast pace.

The Czech National Bank has been the most aggressive among policymakers in central Europe in tackling surging inflation. It lifted its key two-week repo rate by 100 basis points in December, bringing it to 3.75% CZCBIR=ECI.

Vice-Governor Marek Mora was quoted as saying in an interview with Seznam Zpravy news website on Wednesday that another above-standard 25 basis point hike was likely needed when the bank meets again in February.

Markets are pricing at least a 50 basis point hike.

Price data on Wednesday fed into that view, with the headline inflation figure in line with analysts' view but above a central bank outlook assuming a 5.6% year-on-year rise.

Food and fuel prices were a main driver, the statistics office said.

"The inflation data supports the scenario of a further rise in interest rates," said Radomir Jac, chief economist with Generali Investments CEE.

The central bank's Mora said he expected inflation to peak in the first quarter. His colleague, Tomas Holub, has said the inflation rate could near 10% before falling this year.

The Czechs are not alone in hiking interest rates in central Europe as the region has battled rising price pressures due not only from global supply chain disruptions and rising energy and material costs but also tight labour markets driving wage growth.

Minutes from the Czech central bank's Dec. 22 meeting showed a majority of the board seeing significant risk of inflation expectations decoupling from target, set at 2% with a tolerance band of one percentage point in both directions.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

