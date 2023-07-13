CEE ECONOMY-Czech inflation first in central Europe to fall to single digits

Adds Romania data in paragraph 4, economist quote in paragraphs 8-9, central banker comments from paragraph 10

PRAGUE, July 13 (Reuters) - Czech headline inflation eased below 10% in June for the first time since the start of 2022, data showed on Thursday, as the country became the first in central Europe to get price growth back down to single digits.

The data supported market bets on interest rate cuts later this year, although the Czech National Bank (CNB) has pushed back against expectations of a rush to looser policy.

Central Europe has faced some of the strongest price growth in the European Union due to food and fuel price spikes over the past year, with Hungary still facing inflation stuck above 20% and others also grappling with double-digits rates.

Data on Thursday showed Romania's headline inflation eased slightly to 10.25% year-on-year.

Czech inflation hit a peak rate of 18.0% last September but has gradually slowed since then.

In June, price growth CZCPIY=ECI was 9.7% year-on-year, the lowest since the end of 2021 and below a Reuters poll forecast of 9.8%. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose by 0.3%, the statistics office said.

The data supported expectations that the central bank would not raise interest rates further, a move it has continued to debate even after pausing a 675 basis point hiking cycle a year ago. Its key rate stands at 7.00%. CZCBIR=ECI

"Declining inflation and continued weak household consumption in the domestic economy are generally factors that speak against a scenario of further monetary tightening," Generali Investments CEE's chief economist, Radomir Jac, said.

"I am of the opinion that the CNB will not raise its interest rates any further and that the space will open up for a gradual reduction in the Czech central bank's interest rates in the final quarter of this year."

High inflation has hammered households spending power, with Czech real wages falling the most among OECD countries last year.

The central bank had expected a return to single-digit inflation and sees the rate back at its 2% target in the middle of next year.

Some central bankers, though, worry it could stay above target.

CNB board member Tomas Holub, a consistent backer of tighter policy in the past year, told E15 newspaper this month that rates may have to stay at 7% for longer.

Another central banker, Jan Kubicek, said this month that market bets on a third-quarter interest rate cut were premature.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; Editing by Alison Williams and Emma Rumney)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.