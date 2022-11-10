CEE ECONOMY-Czech inflation eases quickly in October on energy measures

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Czech consumer prices in October fell on a monthly basis for the first time since the end of 2020 as state measures to cool utility bills kicked in, data showed on Thursday, bolstering central bankers' arguments to keep interest rates steady.

After sharp rate hikes since 2021, the Czech National Bank kept its base rate at 7.00% a week ago for a third straight meeting. Governor Ales Michl said the bank wanted to be an anchor while high inflation hits consumers and sends the economy into recession.

Other policymakers in central Europe are also trying to end a cycle of sharp rate hikes that were taken since last year when price pressures started building, even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to a further acceleration in prices.

Czech prices, though, unexpectedly fell 1.4% month-on-month in October, the statistics office said in its Thursday release, reducing the year-on-year inflation rate to 15.1%, after a reading of 18.0% in September.

"Inflation in October ended well below market expectations as a result of government measures, but forecasts were very uncertain," the Czech Banking Association's chief economist, Jakub Seidler, said. He added that readings could fluctuate the rest of the year.

The Czech central bank has forecast inflation to peak around 19% at the end of 2022, lower than its previous forecast from the summer.

Czech wage growth has been more subdued than in central European neighbours like Poland or Hungary, taking some pressure off inflation as people's real pay falls sharply and cuts into spending.

Hungary's inflation surged to 21.1% last month due to surging food and energy costs. In Poland, the central bank said on Wednesday inflation would only return to a level within or close to its target range in 2025.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Mark Heinrich)

