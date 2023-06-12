CEE ECONOMY-Czech inflation eases in May but at slower rate than expected

June 12 (Reuters) - Headline annual inflation in the Czech Republic eased to a rate of 11.1% in May from 12.7% in April, statistics office data showed on Monday, down for the fourth straight month but a smaller drop than expected.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.3%, missing expectations for stagnation.

The figures were not enough to change most people's expectations of steady interest rates ahead, analysts said.

Easing inflation has been helped by petrol prices at their cheapest since the summer of 2021, although higher energy price continue to hit households. Food price growth eased to 15.8% year-on-year from above 20%.

The Czech National Bank narrowly voted not to lift interest rates at its last meeting in May, following a pause in tightening since mid-2022. The board voted 4-3 to maintain the key rate at 7.00%.

It is unclear whether a majority may favour a hike when the bank meets this month.

"Falling inflation, weak household consumption and the expected impacts of the government's fiscal package are generally factors that are speaking against the scenario of another tightening of monetary policy," Generali Investments CEE's chief economist, Radomir Jac, said.

Markets are betting on Czech rate cuts by the end of the year while analysts see a chance that rates could stay higher for longer. Investors around central Europe are on the lookout for hints of any easing in the region after Hungary took its first step in that direction.

While inflation has hammered people's buying power in the past year, the Czech labour market is still the tightest in the European Union, making monetary policymakers wary of a pickup in nominal pay growth. First-quarter wage data this month though was cooler than expected.

Analysts have said a fiscal consolidation package the government is planning will also ease inflation pressures.

Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova told Seznam Zpravy news website last week that the headline rate could fall below 10% as early as this month. The bank forecasts inflation returning to within its tolerance band around a 2% target at the beginning of 2024.

Inflation has been in double digits since early 2022 as energy prices soared in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But prices have eased as Europe has diversified away from non-Russian energy sources.

