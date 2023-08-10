CEE ECONOMY-Czech inflation eases further in July to 8.8% y/y

PRAGUE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Headline inflation in the Czech Republic eased further in July, moving deeper into single-digit territory, statistics office data showed on Thursday.

Inflation hit a peak level of 18.0% last September but has gradually slowed since then.

In July, price growth CZCPIY=ECI was 8.8% year-on-year, matching a Reuters forecast, down from 9.7% in June, and slower than 8.9% predicted by the Czech National Bank.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose by 0.5%, the statistics office said, in line with a Reuters poll.

