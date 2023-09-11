CEE ECONOMY-Czech inflation eases further in August as rate cut bets stick

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Czech inflation slowed for a seventh straight month in August, with the headline rate CZCPIY=ECI hitting 8.5% as expected, leaving open chances the central bank could follow others in central Europe and cut interest rates by the end of the year.

Inflation is gradually falling from double-digit rates around central Europe, allowing some central banks to begin undoing the tight policy that was put in place between 2021 and 2022, although the Czech National Bank has shown no rush.

Governor Ales Michl has said debate on a rate cut could start in the autumn at the earliest, while Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova told Pravo newspaper last week that serious discussions when a rate reduction might come have not yet started.

Markets are betting on chances of a cut in the fourth quarter.

August inflation data would not cause the central bank to hurry with policy easing, some analysts said.

"I keep the opinion that the start of gradual interest rate cuts will be a relative topic in the final quarter, and the possibility of lower rates before the end of the year remains open," Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE, said.

With the Czech Republic having one of the European Union's lowest unemployment rates, rate setters have been wary of demand pressures being revived by the tight labour market. A high state budget deficit is also a concern.

The fall in the headline inflation rate - which remains four times higher than the bank's 2% target - in August was exactly in line with a Reuters poll forecast as well as a central bank estimate.

In month-on-month terms, prices rose 0.2%.

Since Poland delivered a bigger-than-expected rate cut last week to start its easing cycle - joining Hungary in loosening monetary conditions - the crown currency has lost EURCZK= nearly 1% versus the euro to trade around 10-month lows as markets price in chances of Czech rates falling as well soon.

The Czech central bank's next policy meeting is on Sept. 27.

Minutes from the last meeting on Aug. 3 showed board members did not see room for easing of monetary policy in the third quarter as inflation risks persisted.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.