CEE ECONOMY-Czech inflation drops in January, boosting rate cut bets

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Czech inflation fell back near the central bank's target in January, hitting its lowest level since early 2021 and boosting market bets on a sharper reduction in interest rates, even as policymakers maintained a hawkish message.

Statistics office data on Thursday showed headline inflation eased to 2.3% in January, below a Reuters poll forecast of 2.9% and down from 6.9% in December, indicating a period of high price growth is nearing an end.

Inflation data for January, when firms usually re-price goods and services, had been highly anticipated as a signal of overall price developments this year and how much space the central bank may have to continue its recently-launched rate-cutting cycle.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) has cut its key interest rate CZCBIR=ECI by 75 basis points (bps) in two meetings since December, including a 50-bps reduction last week that helped push the crown down to levels last seen in the first half of 2022.

"For the CNB, this is a signal that interest rates can drop more significantly," Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE, said. "However, the weakening crown will speak against a too-rapid reduction."

The crown fell to its lowest since March 2022 after the data, weakening beyond 25.50 to the euro. It has dropped around 3% since the start of the year and is about 3% lower than central bank assumptions in staff forecasts.

Economists, though, said a 75-bps rate cut was still on the table when the bank next meets in March. Market interest rates also dropped at the short-end after the data, reflecting increased bets on cuts.

"We'd expected a large fall in Czech inflation in January, but the collapse ... to just 2.3% y/y shows that price pressures are dissipating even more quickly than we’d anticipated," Capital Economics said in a note.

"At the very least, this makes a larger interest rate cut at the next central bank meeting in March look very likely."

The drop in Czech inflation comes alongside falling inflation in the rest of central Europe, where price growth started quickly in 2021 and central banks began lifting interest rates sooner than in the United States or euro zone.

With a retreat from double-digit inflation since last year, central banks are now moving sooner on easing policy.

Czech interest rates peaked in 2022 at 7%, a more than two-decade high. Markets see rates falling below 4% this year.

CNB Governor Ales Michl said after the data that the bank would remain cautious, with upside inflation risks remaining.

"Let’s stay hawkish and do our utmost to achieve price stability," he said in a post on social media platform X.

"Core inflation is still high. The weakening (crown) is an upside risk to inflation. The public finance deficit is an upside risk.

"These are arguments for lowering interest rates cautiously and for being able to halt the rate reduction process at any time."

