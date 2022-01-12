CEE ECONOMY-Czech inflation could spike above 10%, central bank says, backing rate hike views

By Jason Hovet and Robert Muller

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Czech headline inflation accelerated to 6.6% year-on-year in December, its highest rate since September 2008, backing expectations the central bank would continue lifting interest rates at a fast pace.

The Czech National Bank has been the most aggressive in central Europe in tackling surging inflation, and it said on Wednesday after the data that price rises would continue early this year and that it could not rule out inflation peaking above 10%.

Markets are pricing at least a 50 basis point rate hike when the bank meets again in February after it lifted its key two-week repo rate by 100 basis points in December, bringing it to 3.75%.CZCBIR=ECI

Vice-Governor Marek Mora was quoted as saying in an interview with Seznam Zpravy news website on Wednesday that another above-standard hike was likely needed.

Price data on Wednesday fed into that view, with the headline figure above the central bank outlook assuming a 5.6% year-on-year rise. The bank said its current working estimate of inflation was around 9% in January.

Food and fuel prices were a main driver, while analysts said without value-added tax exemptions for rising electricity and gas prices, which expired in December, the headline figure would have been higher.

"The inflation data supports the scenario of a further rise in interest rates," said Radomir Jac, chief economist with Generali Investments CEE.

The Czechs are not alone in hiking interest rates in central Europe as the region has battled rising price pressures due not only to global supply chain disruptions and rising energy and material costs but also tight labour markets driving wage growth.

Minutes from the Czech central bank's Dec. 22 meeting showed a majority of the board seeing significant risk of inflation expectations decoupling from target, set at 2% with a tolerance band of one percentage point in both directions.

"Core inflation will continue to rise apace for some time, reflecting significant domestic inflation pressures and strong growth in producer prices in the Czech Republic and abroad," the bank said on Wednesday.

"Inflation will thus peak in the months ahead. The overall inflation pressures will start to ease thereafter."

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Hugh Lawson)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.