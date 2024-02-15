CEE ECONOMY-Czech inflation back near target in January, boosting rate cut bets

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Czech inflation eased to a headline rate of 2.3% in January, below expectations and nearing the central bank's target, indicating that a more than two-year period of high inflation is ending.

Headline inflation at the start of 2024 was at its lowest since March 2021 after falling from 6.9% in December, although central bank officials said after the data that they would remain hawkish and would continue easing monetary policy cautiously.

The Czech National Bank has cut its key interest rate CZCBIR=ECI by 75 basis points (bps) in two meetings since December, including a sharper 50 bps reduction last week that helped push the crown to levels last seen in the first half of 2022.

Inflation data for January, when firms usually re-price goods and services, was being closely watched by the central bank and markets.

"We'd expected a large fall in Czech inflation in January, but the collapse ... to just 2.3% y/y shows that price pressures are dissipating even more quickly than we’d anticipated," Capital Economics said in a note.

"At the very least, this makes a larger interest rate cut (of 75bp or perhaps even bigger) at the next central bank meeting in March look very likely."

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Mark Potter)

