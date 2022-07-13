CEE ECONOMY-Czech inflation accelerates further in June, hits above 17%

July 13 (Reuters) - Czech inflation jumped to a fresh three-decade high in June, hitting a rate of 17.2% year-on-year and posing a challenge to pledges of interest rate stability from a new central bank governor after sharp policy tightening over the past year.

The rise in inflation, which is at its highest rate since 1993, was above the 17.0% expected in a Reuters poll.

With price growth soaring since last year, the Czech National Bank (CNB) has lifted its key interest rate CZCBIR=ECI by 675 basis points, to 7.00%, since June 2021, trying to anchor inflation expectations.

Other central European policymakers have also increased borrowing costs amid price pressures from both external issues such as supply chain problems and fast-rising energy prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and local factors like tight labour markets and increasing wages.

But a change of guard on the bank's seven-member board has led many analysts to predict an end to the policy tightening cycle. New governor Ales Michl, a board member since 2018 who has opposed rate hikes over the past year, pledged rate stability when he was appointed in May.

Markets still see chances of rate hikes continuing, and some analysts said the June inflation data would keep the debate alive.

"Inflation is not only moving away from the CNB's target but also its forecasts," said Petr Dufek, chief economist at Banka Creditas. "The central bank will again be faced with the decision of whether to raise its base rate already at its August meeting."

Michl, who has blamed high price growth on supply-side factors, has said bringing down inflation remains a priority. In an op-ed piece on Monday, he said various effects of possible further interest rate increases needed to be considered.

Since his appointment, major global central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have turned more hawkish while inflation has yet to find a peak.

The Czech crown has also come under pressure, leading the central bank to keep open a mandate for market interventions to prevent undesired weakening from adding to price pressures.

On Tuesday, Hungary's central bank raised its base rate by another 200 basis points, to 9.75%, and pledged further decisive action after the forint fell to new record lows against the euro.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Catherine Evans)

