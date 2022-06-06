CEE ECONOMY-Czech industrial output heads lower in April

June 6 (Reuters) - Czech industrial output lost momentum in April, easing by 0.8% month-on-month as weak car production and continued supply constraints weighed on production.

In year-on-year terms, the decline was sharper as output dropped 3.8% following a revised 1.3% drop in March, with the statistics office saying a high base a year ago due to the end of COVID pandemic restrictions was a key factor.

New orders in the month gained more than 3% year-on-year, although this was mainly due to the rising value of orders and not volumes, the statistics office said.

Central Europe's economies started 2022 strongly, helped by homegrown household demand amid low unemployment and continued wage growth.

But industry is still facing global supply chain constraints, and surging energy prices and inflation along with rising borrowing costs are starting to take some heat off the consumer boom.

"The April industrial result signals a dampening of the economy," Petr Dufek, chief economist at Banka Creditas, said.

"Industry has a challenging period ahead during which companies will keep on trying to pass growing costs onto customers."

The energy price spike seen on world markets was also evident in the Czech Republic's April trade balance, which hit a deficit of 28.4 billion crowns ($1.23 billion), the biggest gap in the statistics office's online records going back to 2005. ($1 = 23.0080 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: EASTEUROPE ECONOMY/ (CEE ECONOMY)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.