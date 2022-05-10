CEE ECONOMY-Czech, Hungarian inflation jump in April

May 10 (Reuters) - Czech headline inflation soared to its highest in almost three decades in April while prices in Hungary also rose above forecast as inflationary pressures keep up the heat on rate setters around central Europe.

The two countries' central banks have been raising interest rates for nearly the past year and, like others in the region, they are showing a willingness to continue tightening policy to tame accelerating inflation.

Commodity and energy price rises in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have fuelled Czech price pressures amid wage hikes and still pent-up consumer demand following the end of COVID-induced lockdowns.

Tuesday's latest round of inflation data in the region will do little to shake expectations of higher interest rates.

The Czech year-on-year inflation rate jumped to 14.2%, above expectations and the highest since December 1993.

Analysts expect a further rise ahead.

The data follows a larger-than-expected 75 basis point hike from the Czech National Bank last week that pushed the base rate CZCBIR=ECI to 5.75%, its highest since 1999. Markets expect another 75 basis point hike when policymakers meet again next month.

In Hungary, where the government has sought to use fuel price caps and other measures to take the sting out of soaring prices, headline inflation accelerated to 9.5% year-on-year in April, its highest level since June 2001.

David Nemeth, analyst at KH Bank, said Hungary's central bank will keep raising rates but that it had to be reasonable not to stifle the economy.

"For the time being the supply shock is big and this cannot be curbed in the short term no matter how fast rate hikes come, that would only strangle the economy," he said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

