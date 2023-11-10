CEE ECONOMY-Czech, Hungarian inflation data keep rate cut path clear

By Jason Hovet and Gergely Szakacs

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's headline inflation rate fell to single digits for the first time since April 2022 in October, while Czech price growth picked up as expected due to temporary technical factors - still leaving chances of interest rate cuts in place in both cases.

After some of the strongest inflation in Europe due to surging energy and food costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, central Europe price growth is steadily cooling this year, allowing some to already lower decades-high interest rates as economies struggle with sagging demand.

Hungary has been loosening policy since May, shifting to a slower pace of cuts last month. Poland has also cut rates by 100 basis points but paused this week following an October election.

Markets expect the Czech central bank to cut next, even after it held off on launching an easing cycle last week, wary of inflation expectations.

Analysts said both Czech and Hungarian inflation data showed cooling inflationary trends.

Hungarian headline inflation slowed to 9.9% year-on-year, below analyst forecasts for a 10.4% increase, helped by a retreat in fuel prices after a government push to lower prices at service stations.

The reading slightly undershot expectations of the central bank, which has faced government pressure to lower rates.

"The important thing is for stable inflation dynamics to emerge," ING economist Peter Virovacz said, adding the central bank, which lowered its key rate by 75 basis points to 12.25% last month, would likely continue rate cuts.

He expected the easing cycle bottoming out around 7% to 8% next year, a 200 bps premium over expected inflation.

TEMPORARY RISE

In the Czech Republic, headline inflation accelerated to 8.5% year-on-year in October, above 6.9% in September and a tad higher than analysts and the central bank expected.

The Czech National Bank had expected the acceleration due to the statistical effect of an energy price subsidy introduced last year by the government, which lowered the comparison base.

The statistics office said that if the energy subsidy was not calculated, year-on-year price growth would have reached 5.8% in October.

"The structure of October inflation and especially the outlook for a significant drop in 2024 are among arguments for the start of the process to gradually cut interest rates," Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE, said.

The central bank expects a sharp drop in inflation to 3% in January.

Governor Ales Michl said last week after holding interest rates that the bank wanted to avoid inflation expectations adapting to higher data readings.

Minutes from the Nov. 2 meeting, released on Friday, showed the bank board saw the threat of inflation expectations becoming unanchored as the main upside risk to inflation.

Uncertainties about annual price markups by companies in January have also been an argument for delaying rate cuts.

Markets, though, are betting on a possible December cut.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Peter Graff)

