CEE ECONOMY-Czech economy stagnates in first quarter

May 30, 2023 — 03:59 am EDT

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

May 30 (Reuters) - The Czech economy stagnated in the first quarter, according to updated data on Tuesday, as rising foreign demand and government consumption helped pull it out of recession to begin 2023.

The economy was flat on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the first quarter, a figure revised down from an earlier flash estimate showing a 0.1% increase, the statistics office said.

On an annual basis, gross domestic product fell by 0.4%, deeper than a flash estimate of a 0.2% decrease.

The economy fell into a recession in the last half of 2022 as soaring inflation and high energy bills hammered households and consumers cut back spending, much like what has happened around central Europe.

The Czech data follows a release from Germany last week that showed the region's key trade partner was in recession.

"The fact the (Czech) economy did not end in recession again was mainly due to foreign trade," Petr Dufek, economist for Banka Creditas, said.

"Thanks to export-oriented industry - mainly the automotive and electrotechnical sector - it was possible to increase exports, while imports were dampened by low domestic demand."

Exports increased 2.5% quarter-on-quarter, while imports dropped 1.3%.

Government consumption rose 1.9% in the quarter but household consumption fell.

The release was the first from the region showing a GDP breakdown. Preliminary data from other countries earlier in May showed Hungary remained stuck in recession in the first quarter, while the Polish economy managed a quarterly rise.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

