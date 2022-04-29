CEE ECONOMY-Czech economy rises more than expected at start of tough year

April 29 (Reuters) - Czech economic growth held up in the first quarter, rising by a stronger-than-expected 0.7% quarter-on-quarter, according to preliminary data, as the economy weathered the initial impact of war in Ukraine and fast-rising inflation.

On a year-on-year basis, Czech gross domestic product rose 4.6%, versus a 3.6% expansion in the fourth quarter and above a Reuters poll forecast of a 4.2% rise.

The statistics office, which will release a breakdown of the data on May 31, said year-on-year growth was boosted by household consumption and investments, while foreign demand dragged.

The quarterly gain was down from 0.8% at the end of 2021 but above a forecast of 0.3%.

The quarterly data is the first from central Europe to show the impact of recovery from the pandemic being interrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The conflict has brought stagflationary risks to Europe as commodity and other prices rise quickly and firms experience more of the supply disruptions that began at the height of the COVID pandemic more than a year ago.

Petr Dufek, chief economist for Banka Creditas, said the preliminary figures showed a "symbolic slowdown" in the first quarter despite the high inflation, barriers in industry and the Ukraine conflict.

"The preliminary result is a good start to the year. On the other hand, it is almost certain it will hardly be repeated in the second quarter," he said.

Czech policymakers have also warned of a slowdown, possibly to zero growth this year, as inflation that was already at a 24-year high of 12.7% in March is propelled by fast-rising energy bills.

Companies have also passed on higher costs to consumers.

So far, they have shown a willingness to absorb them, but consumer confidence has fallen as uncertainty has risen since the outbreak of fighting in Ukraine, hitting its lowest point in almost a decade. Analysts expect consumer demand to fade later this year.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Barbara Lewis)

