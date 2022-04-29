CEE ECONOMY-Czech economy holds up in first quarter as slowdown looms

Adds further comment, detail on outlook

April 29 (Reuters) - The Czech economy grew more than expected in the first quarter, weathering the initial impact of war in Ukraine and still-surging inflation even amid signs of the slowdown to come.

According to preliminary data, Czech gross domestic product rose 0.7% quarter-on-quarter, above a Reuters poll forecast of 0.3% while slowing from a 0.8% increase in the fourth quarter. Year-on-year, GDP increased 4.6%, above a 4.2% forecast.

The quarterly data, the first in central Europe, adds to signs that other economies in the region started 2022 on a strong footing and slowdowns this year might be softer than feared.

The Czech statistics office said year-on-year growth was boosted by household consumption and investments, while foreign demand dragged.

"Despite accelerating inflation and problems caused by the war in Ukraine, domestic demand continues to grow," J&T Banka chief economist Petr Sklenar said.

The Ukraine conflict has brought stagflationary risks to Europe as commodity and other prices rise quickly, adding to existing inflationary pressures that are unnerving consumers, and firms experience more supply disruptions.

Others in central Europe will release preliminary first-quarter GDP data in May.

In Germany, data on Friday showed slight growth in the first quarter, while quarter-on-quarter euro zone growth was a touch slower than expected.

SLOWDOWN TO COME

Czech policymakers have warned of a slowdown, possibly to zero growth this year, as inflation that was already at a 24-year high of 12.7% in March is propelled by fast-rising energy bills.

With inflation soaring around the region, central banks have continued to raise interest rates. Data on Friday showed the Polish headline inflation rate in April hit its highest level since 1998, at 12.3%.

Companies have managed to pass on higher costs to consumers, who have so far shown a willingness to absorb that.

But consumer confidence in the Czech Republic fell this month to its lowest point in almost a decade.

"The Czech GDP numbers are likely to be a little bit weaker than those in Hungary or Poland," said Liam Peach, emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics.

"Hungary's economy looks like it had a strong Q1 as it was pumped by a lot of fiscal stimulus ahead of an election. And some of the data from Poland suggests Polish consumers have shrugged off a lot of the inflation spike."

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Barbara Lewis and Gareth Jones)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.