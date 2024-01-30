CEE ECONOMY-Czech economy avoids recession in Q4 as household spending returns

Adds analyst comments, ministry outlook, details

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Czech economy grew on a quarterly basis at the end of 2023, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, avoiding a recession after household spending started providing support again as inflation slowed.

The Czech Republic, like others in central Europe, is seeking recovery this year now that double-digit inflation has eased and wage growth is set to outpace price increases for the first time in two years, boosting purchasing power.

But there are risks the rebound will not be as strong as expected, and manufacturers are seeing weaker demand from main trade partner Germany.

The Czech economy expanded by 0.2% on a quarterly basis in the fourth quarter, after a 0.6% contraction in the previous quarter, according to the Statistical Office's flash estimate.

The office, without giving a breakdown of the figures, said external demand and household expenditure were the main drivers for what was the biggest quarterly increase since the second quarter of 2022.

"Whether the quarterly GDP growth will show the start of a growth wave that will strengthen is still uncertain," said Pavel Sobisek, UniCredit's chief economist in Prague.

"On one side, the income situation of households is undoubtedly improving thanks to subdued inflation ... On the other hand, the corporate sector continues to face headwinds from weak demand from Germany."

Gross domestic product fell 0.2% year-on-year after a 0.8% decline in the previous quarter. For all of 2023, the economy declined by 0.4%.

The data, the first for the fourth quarter from the region, will likely play into debate among Czech central bankers meeting next week, as they discuss the pace of a monetary easing cycle launched in December.

After a recession at the end of 2022, the Czech economy has been mostly stagnant.

In December, headline inflation fell to 6.9% after sitting above 15% a year earlier. November retail sales showed the first rise in 18 months.

But the Czech economy is still below pre-pandemic levels seen before the coronavirus shut businesses and plants in 2020, and Banka Creditas economist Petr Dufek said it was not certain to return to those levels in 2024.

The Czech Finance Ministry last week cut its 2024 GDP forecast to 1.2%, from a previous prediction of 1.9%, mainly as household consumption and export growth look weaker than previously thought.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

