CEE ECONOMY-Czech economy avoids recession in final quarter of 2023

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Czech economy grew on a quarterly basis in the final quarter of 2023, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, avoiding a recession at the end of last year.

The Czech Republic, like others in central Europe, is seeking an economic recovery this year now that double-digit inflation has eased and wage growth is set to outpace price increases for the first time in two years, giving a boost to household spending.

After contracting by 0.6% quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period, the Czech economy expanded by 0.2% on a quarterly basis in the last three months of the year, according to the Statistical Office's flash estimate.

Gross domestic product fell 0.2% year-on-year in the quarter after a 0.8% decline in the previous quarter.

"The (quarterly) growth was mainly supported by external demand and, after a long time, also by final consumption expenditure of households," said Vladimir Kermiet, head of the statistics office's national accounts unit.

For all of 2023, the economy declined by 0.4%, the statistics office said.

The data, the first for the fourth quarter from the region, will likely play into debate among Czech central bankers meeting on policy next week, as they discuss the pace of a monetary easing cycle launched in December.

Headline inflation fell to 6.9% in December after sitting above 15% a year earlier.

The Czech economy had fallen into recession at the end of 2022 before stagnating in the first half of 2023.

