News & Insights

CEE ECONOMY-Czech economy avoids recession in final quarter of 2023

Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

January 30, 2024 — 03:23 am EST

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Czech economy grew on a quarterly basis in the final quarter of 2023, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, avoiding a recession at the end of last year.

The Czech Republic, like others in central Europe, is seeking an economic recovery this year now that double-digit inflation has eased and wage growth is set to outpace price increases for the first time in two years, giving a boost to household spending.

After contracting by 0.6% quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period, the Czech economy expanded by 0.2% on a quarterly basis in the last three months of the year, according to the Statistical Office's flash estimate.

Gross domestic product fell 0.2% year-on-year in the quarter after a 0.8% decline in the previous quarter.

"The (quarterly) growth was mainly supported by external demand and, after a long time, also by final consumption expenditure of households," said Vladimir Kermiet, head of the statistics office's national accounts unit.

For all of 2023, the economy declined by 0.4%, the statistics office said.

The data, the first for the fourth quarter from the region, will likely play into debate among Czech central bankers meeting on policy next week, as they discuss the pace of a monetary easing cycle launched in December.

Headline inflation fell to 6.9% in December after sitting above 15% a year earlier.

The Czech economy had fallen into recession at the end of 2022 before stagnating in the first half of 2023.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.